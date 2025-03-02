Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,552 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $155,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $102,003,000. Finally, GR Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $284,836,000.

IVV opened at $597.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $601.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

