Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 53,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC opened at $46.37 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

