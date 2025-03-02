Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.04. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

