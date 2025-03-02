Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,728 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX opened at $263.11 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

