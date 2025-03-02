SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 220,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,352,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.72. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

