Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,941 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,578,000 after buying an additional 850,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,039,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after acquiring an additional 554,982 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

