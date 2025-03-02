Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

Saputo Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE SAP opened at C$25.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.81. Saputo has a one year low of C$22.59 and a one year high of C$32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Saputo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.29.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.