Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.
Saputo Trading Down 0.9 %
TSE SAP opened at C$25.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.81. Saputo has a one year low of C$22.59 and a one year high of C$32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.29.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
