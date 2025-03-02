iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $68,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

BATS QUAL opened at $181.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

