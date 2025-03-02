Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,215.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 372,900 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 79,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 193,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

