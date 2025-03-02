Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,320 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 194.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITM opened at $46.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.