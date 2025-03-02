Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Position Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter worth $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.08. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.

In related news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $1,497,019.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,447.74. The trade was a 73.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $291,552.20. This trade represents a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

