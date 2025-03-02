Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 117.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 15,491 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $594,389.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,287.48. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 50,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,676,303.40. This trade represents a 20.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,298 shares of company stock worth $10,600,144. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of ALKT opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. Analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

