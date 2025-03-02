Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,775 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 1,720.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 143,446 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRVA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $24.97 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

