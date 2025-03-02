Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $736,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,018 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,336.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 96,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 92,895 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. TD Cowen upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.1 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.79 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.04, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

