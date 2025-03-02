Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $12.44 Million Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,438,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 204,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 816.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,403 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Pool by 46.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Pool Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ POOL opened at $347.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.99 and its 200 day moving average is $355.50. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pool Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
