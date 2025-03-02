6,100 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in DT Midstream by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in DT Midstream by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

DT Midstream Stock Up 3.3 %

DTM opened at $96.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $57.12 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

