Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EOG opened at $126.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.83 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

