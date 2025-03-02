Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $115.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.42. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $132.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

