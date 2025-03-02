Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 5,123 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

