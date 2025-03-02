Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after buying an additional 53,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,480 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 582,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after acquiring an additional 421,000 shares in the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC now owns 353,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 343,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer K. Hopkins sold 5,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $392,591.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,420.28. The trade was a 45.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $70.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.04%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

