Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 81,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,021,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 371,653 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 93,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 9,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

