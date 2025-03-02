Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

