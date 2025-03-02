Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $104.03 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

