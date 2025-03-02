Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Price Performance

GoodRx stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

