Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $76.07 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

