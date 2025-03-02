Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Aptiv by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Aptiv by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of APTV opened at $65.05 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.