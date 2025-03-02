Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.93 and last traded at C$7.97, with a volume of 89110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRE shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$593.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

