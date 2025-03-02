QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,473,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3,964.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,962,000 after buying an additional 1,084,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 434.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,086,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after buying an additional 883,053 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,503,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,491,000 after acquiring an additional 621,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 840.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,926 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPRT opened at $32.66 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.51%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $959,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,932.15. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

