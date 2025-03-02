Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,422 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Haleon by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 475,934 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Haleon by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Haleon by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

HLN stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.