Financial Contrast: Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pony AI and Open Text, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Open Text 0 9 3 0 2.25

Profitability

Pony AI presently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.48%. Open Text has a consensus target price of $35.18, suggesting a potential upside of 36.26%. Given Open Text’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Open Text is more favorable than Pony AI.

This table compares Pony AI and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Open Text 12.21% 23.23% 6.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pony AI and Open Text”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $84.33 million 66.50 N/A N/A N/A Open Text $5.41 billion 1.26 $465.09 million $2.46 10.50

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI.

Summary

Open Text beats Pony AI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation. It also provides cybersecurity cloud solutions to protect, prevent, detect, respond and quickly recover from threats across endpoints, network, applications, IT infrastructure and data, AI-led threat intelligence; and to protect critical information and processes through threat intelligence, forensics, identity, encryption, and cloud-based application security. In addition, the company offers business network cloud for digital supply chains and secure e-commerce ecosystems including digitize and automate procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes; IT operations management cloud for automation and advancement of IT support and asset management; and analytics & AI cloud solutions that offers artificial intelligence with practical usage to provide organizations with actionable insights and better automation, such as visualizations, advanced natural language processing and understanding, and integrated computer vision capabilities. In addition, it provides application automation cloud, developers cloud, and services. Further, it has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Accenture plc, Capgemini Technology Services SAS, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Tata Consultancy Services. Open Text Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

