Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 757,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 104,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

