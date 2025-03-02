QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,565 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,243,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,465,000 after buying an additional 282,821 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 24.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,592,000 after acquiring an additional 203,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $94.13 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

