Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,935 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $45,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $5.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOK

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.