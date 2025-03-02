Head-To-Head Review: NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) & Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) and NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and NexImmune”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $80,000.00 3,725.78 -$21.75 million ($1.51) -8.42 NexImmune N/A N/A -$32.34 million ($18.54) 0.00

Benitec Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than NexImmune. Benitec Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

52.2% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of NexImmune shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of NexImmune shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Benitec Biopharma and NexImmune, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 0 7 2 3.22 NexImmune 0 0 0 0 0.00

Benitec Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $24.43, suggesting a potential upside of 92.20%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than NexImmune.

Risk and Volatility

Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexImmune has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and NexImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma N/A -44.61% -41.25% NexImmune N/A -534.32% -213.72%

Summary

Benitec Biopharma beats NexImmune on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company’s product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a product candidate targeted against HPV related cancers, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It provides NEXI-004 which is in preclinical stage for EBV related diseases; and NEXI005 designs for patient with specific targets for solid tumors. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

