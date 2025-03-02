Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $8,612,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.67.

CYBR opened at $363.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.59 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.08.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

