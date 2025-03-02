Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stake Boosted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TOST. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,860.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,177,717.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,534.04. This trade represents a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,192. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

