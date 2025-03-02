QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,861 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $58.90.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneMain

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.