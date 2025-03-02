Versor Investments LP Sells 6,900 Shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Equities research analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPB

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.