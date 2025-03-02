Versor Investments LP Sells 1,468 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADUS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth $1,933,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADUS. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,257. This trade represents a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,569.72. This represents a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $87.88 and a twelve month high of $136.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

