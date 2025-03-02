La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock Position Raised by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 176.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

LZB opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.