Versor Investments LP Takes Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,656,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,921,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in TPG by 146.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 992,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPG by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TPG by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,849,000 after acquiring an additional 67,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TPG by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,379,000 after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -125.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -481.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,716.31. The trade was a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

