Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 119075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$20.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 5.63.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

