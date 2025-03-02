Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 73.40 ($0.92), with a volume of 3201789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.30 ($0.95).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.16) to GBX 80 ($1.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 89 ($1.12).

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £376.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 13.40 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Jupiter Fund Management had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts forecast that Jupiter Fund Management Plc will post 8.5093781 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jupiter Fund Management

In other news, insider James Macpherson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($31,316.82). Company insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

