Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.96 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09), with a volume of 26169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.20 ($0.09).

Clean Power Hydrogen Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.34. The stock has a market cap of £19.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner.

