Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Down 59.7% in February

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the January 31st total of 269,200 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 711,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.37. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.44.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

