Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 59.8% in February

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the January 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Endesa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Endesa has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Endesa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.19. Endesa’s payout ratio is 75.16%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

