IFG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,783,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,619,000 after buying an additional 154,338 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,579,000 after buying an additional 458,509 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,284,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after buying an additional 91,246 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,841,000 after buying an additional 288,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,588,000 after buying an additional 132,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $54.77 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.