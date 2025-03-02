iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 2.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

BATS:ICF opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

