IFG Advisors LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 77,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

