IFG Advisors LLC Invests $377,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov (NYSEARCA:ZNOV)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov (NYSEARCA:ZNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNOV. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the 4th quarter worth $501,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr Nov alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov Stock Performance

ZNOV opened at $25.33 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov (NYSEARCA:ZNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr Nov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr Nov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.